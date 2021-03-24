 Skip to main content
Moss Street students, siblings to get free eye exams and glasses through UNCG
Moss Street students, siblings to get free eye exams and glasses through UNCG

Moss Street Partnership School students will receive free eye exams and glasses through the school’s alliance with UNCG.

 RockinghamNow File Photo

REIDSVILLE — UNC Greensboro’s Moss Street Partnership School on March 24 will offer free comprehensive eye exams to students and their siblings, as well as free prescription eyeglasses.

The eye exams are provided by optometrist Mojgan Besharat, OD, founder of www.inhervision.org — a service organization which provides free exams and eyeglasses to communities in need throughout the United States. Besharat maintains an optometry practice in Durham.

Besharat’s staff will provide exams to MSPS students and their siblings under age 18 on March 18-20, and March 24-26 during the regular school day at the school. Students who require glasses will be fitted for them and should receive them within about two-three weeks after their exam.

