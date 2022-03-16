Mother and daughter die in early morning mobile home fire in Madison

MADISON — A 4-year-old girl and her mother perished in a mobile home fire here early Wednesday on Madison Beach Road, family members confirmed.

Dawn Michelle Bottoms and her daughter, Serenity Faith Gibson, died in the fire that began about 7 a.m., according to the child's grandmother, Norma Jean Sizemore of Madison.

Sizemore was on the scene and consoling her son Richard Gibson, who told his mother he was unable to save his family when flames quickly consumed the vinyl and metal structure.

Bottoms' sister, whose name was not immediately available, was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem for treatment of severe burns and was listed in critical condition early Wednesday, family members said.

At least 15 fire engines from departments from across Rockingham and neighboring counties lined a quarter-mile-long span of the country road as emergency crews worked.

Rockingham County's Assistant Fire Marshal Jeremy Shelton said he would release an opinion about the cause of the fire after he and his investigative team scrutinized the scene.

"I can't process it,'' Sizemore said. "He can't process it,'' she said of her son, Gibson, who she comforted in her sedan while emergency crews worked. "Oh, my baby, my baby,'' Gibson said through tears. Covered in soot, he escaped injury, "But he's lost everything. He has nothing,'' his mother said.

"He tried to get back in,'' she said of Gibson's account of the fire. "He said he was awakened by his sister-in-law who said: 'The trailer's on fire!' So he goes running through the trailer ... he couldn't get to her, so he goes to the back door so he could see. And he couldn't get back in there,'' Sizemore said. "It went up that quick, I guess.''

Gibson's stepfather, Jackie Sizemore of Madison, leaned against his car, shaking his head, "It's hard to imagine what he feels like, you know. My house burnt up when I was 12 years old, but everybody got out. But I've been scared of fire ever since. I just don't see how he's handling it.''

This is a developing story. Check back at greensboro.com and rockinghamnow.com for updates.

Ann Fish contributed to this report. Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.

