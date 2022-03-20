Mother and daughter die in early morning mobile home fire in Madison

MADISON — A 4-year-old girl and her mother perished in a mobile home fire here early Wednesday in the 200 block of Madison Beach Road, family members confirmed.

Dawn Michelle East Bottoms, 33, and her daughter, Serenity Faith Gibson, died in the fire that began about 7 a.m., according to the child’s grandmother, Norma Jean Sizemore of Madison.

Sizemore was on the scene and consoling her son Richard Gibson, who told his mother he was unable to save his family when flames quickly consumed the vinyl and metal structure.

Gibson and Bottoms, a stay-at-home mother and native of Surry County, had celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Sunday, according to the couple’s posts on Facebook.

Bottoms’ sister, April Michelle White of Walnut Cove, was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem for treatment of severe burns and was listed in critical condition early Wednesday, family members said. White, who works as a piercing artist, had spent the night in the mobile home, Sizemore said.

At least 15 fire engines from departments from across Rockingham and neighboring counties lined a quarter-mile-long span of the country road as emergency crews worked in thick white smoke, unable to enter the dwelling due to dangerous hot spots, officials said.

Rockingham County Assistant Fire Marshal Jeremy Shelton has not yet released an opinion about the cause of the fire, but investigative teams have scrutinized the scene since Wednesday.

The mobile home has a small brick addition, which made search efforts all the more difficult, authorities have said.

On Friday, a child’s wagon rested against a tree near the charred husk of the mobile home. A trampoline sat in the front yard and bright balloons and silk flowers placed at the family’s mailbox billowed in the breeze. A single plush unicorn with pink and gold wings rested in the grass as a tribute to the youngest victim.

“I can’t process it,’’ Sizemore said just after the fire on Wednesday. “He can’t process it,” she said of her son, Gibson, who she comforted in her sedan while emergency crews worked. “Oh, my baby, my baby,” Gibson said through tears. Covered in soot, he escaped injury, “But he’s lost everything. He has nothing,” his mother said.

“He tried to get back in,” she said of Gibson’s account of the fire. “He said he was awakened by his sister-in-law who said: ‘The trailer’s on fire!’ So he goes running through the trailer ... he couldn’t get to her, so he goes to the back door so he could see. And he couldn’t get back in there,” Sizemore said. “It went up that quick, I guess.”

Gibson’s stepfather, Jackie Sizemore of Madison, leaned against his car, shaking his head on Wednesday as he waited for news from authorities. “It’s hard to imagine what he feels like, you know. My house burnt up when I was 12 years old, but everybody got out. But I’ve been scared of fire ever since. I just don’t see how he’s handling it.”

Gibson’s Facebook page and that of his late wife featured a flurry of recent messages celebrating the newlyweds’ anniversary and expressing love for Serenity and her older sister, Haley Leann East, 17.

“I love this so much! My three lovely ladies. My beautiful wife and daughters,” Gibson recently wrote about a portrait of Bottoms and her daughters on social media.

