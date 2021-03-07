Mother of suicide victim says jail should have monitored Eggleston better

“Ashley worked hard … she waitressed, had her own apartment, her own car, paid her bills,’’ Linster said. “She didn’t let the pain pills control her life, but it was a gateway to the heroin and that did control her life.’’

In recent months, Eggleston had spent time at her mother’s home, lived in motel rooms and even slept in her car.

On several occasions, she tried to detox at home with her mother, Linster said. But each time, after about 48 hours, Eggleston would become violently ill with vomiting and agitation, her mother said, describing how heroin had ravaged her daughter’s arms with an abscess and track marks.

In December and January, Eggleston tried in earnest to stop using heroin, Linster said. “She was trying to wean herself off of it and I think that’s why she was using meth.’’

Mother still has questions about her daughter’s time in jail

After her daughter’s funeral, Linster said she met with Capt. Shane Bullins, who heads the Rockingham jail, to ask questions about her daughter’s stay.