The Grogan's Tourist Court Motel office got a new look winter, complete with Christmas decorations and a vintage tinsel holiday tree, by new owner Glinda Cox. The Saxapahaw native has big plans for Madison's long-shuttered quaint motel on U.S. 220 at the Dan River Bridge. On Wednesday, RockinghamNow will feature an in-depth look at Cox's project to bring the 1931 riverside bungalow-style motel back to its glory— an effort which relies on community volunteers and donations.