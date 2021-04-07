Motorcycle ministry rides to serve others in Rockingham region

In addition, God’s Remnant members hold benefit rides for families in need, as well as for law enforcement personnel. One of their most successful ventures was the recent “Back The Blue Ride” with nearly 100 bikers, Patterson said.

Another project was a raffle of a 50-inch television to benefit a local highway patrol trooper with a child with a disability.

A native of Eden, Junior Dickerson started working at age 16 for his father, Milton E. Dickerson, at Dickerson & Son Flooring. When his father retired for health reasons four years ago, he turned his business over to his son.

Junior and his wife, Sherrie, have four children between them. They also have nine grandchildren.

The couple were married a year after they met 23 years ago at The Warehouse in Danville. Over the years, Sherrie worked for several finance companies in Rockingham County and Virginia. She now looks after her parents, James and Phyllis Stack, who live in the Williamsburg community.

Sherrie started riding motorcycles when she was young and still rides on some occasions. She does the bookkeeping for the family’s business.