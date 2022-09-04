Mount Tabor marks anniversary of fatal shooting

On the afternoon of Sept. 1 at Mount Tabor High School, more than an hour after the final school bell sounded, the football team ran through drills, the tennis team whacked balls back and forth and a few adults set up a ticket table for a boys soccer game.

Not far from the practice fields, the sun fell brightly on a freshly planted crepe myrtle, its white blooms providing a smidgen of color among a stand of trees.

Leaning against the base of the young tree rested a metal plaque, nearly obscured by the pine straw.

“William Miller, student, 2021,” it read.

For as normal as Thursday felt on the campus of Mount Tabor, the plaque was a reminder of the tragedy that played out on the Mount Tabor campus one year ago.

On that day, Sept., 1, 2021, Miller, a sophomore, was fatally shot near the school’s cafeteria. He was 15.

Another sophomore at the school, Maurice Evans, has been charged with murder in Miller’s death. A trial date has not been set.

The high school marked the anniversary of Miller’s death with a moment of silence and the dedication of the tree in his honor, said Evette Clemons, who is in her first year at Mount Tabor as principal. She replaced Ed Weiss, who retired over the summer.

This week, the first week of the new school year, has been devoted to acts of kindness and an intentional effort to build community within the Mount Tabor student body, Clemons said.

“The feeling (Thursday) was absolutely amazing. Everyone felt community; they felt partnership; they felt together. In the halls, you could feel it when you walked in,” Clemons said.

The tree for Miller was planted in a peaceful section of the campus known as the Memory Garden. It’s filled with crepe myrtles, one planted in honor of every student and teacher who has died during the school year, dating to 1992.

The trees provide shade for a marker filled with plaques of the names of those students and teachers. Ryan Shoaf, Wesley Burton, Bianca Harrington, to name a few.

“It was important for us to make sure their memory stays here at Mount Tabor because once a Spartan, always a Spartan,” Clemons said of the Memory Garden.

The school was in touch with Miller’s mother, Shannon Clark, about the tree and the plaque.

The plaque for Miller will soon be added to the marker, where he will join the other Spartans.

For now, it rests under the white blooms of the crepe myrtle.

