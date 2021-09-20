Mountain rangers share hiking tips for hikers planning fall trip

With more visitors and hikers comes more responsibility on natural resource management staff.

“The trail feels the effects of every footstep, and it shows over time,” Patton said.

Grandfather’s natural resource staff, comprised of four people, has worked hard this season to help people stay on course by repainting blazes and blocking social trails, or paths made by folks who go off trail. The team has also added new sets of rock steps to help hikers navigate tough terrain and worked to manage the tread, or surface, of trails.

Trail work hours are also on the rise. The team put in 391 hours of trail work from mid-March to early August in 2019. In 2021, that number is 449 hours, a 15-percent increase. This extra time provides more than the benefit of well-kept trails.

“We’ve made a conscious effort to be present more often on our trails,” Patton said. “We like to let hikers know that we are around and available if they need us for any reason.”