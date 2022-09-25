Mourning Together: Reidsville couple in London when Queen died

REIDSVILLE — During their recent trip to London, Neil and Karen Jacques of Reidsville were walking back to their hotel after touring Buckingham Palace and paused to look at a double rainbow appearing over the city.

Little did they know then that the prismatic arc would be viewed world-wide as a symbol for the day of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The 96-year-old died Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland having been the longest-serving monarch in British history with 70 years on the throne.

The London tour was the last stop for the Jacques — the end of a three-week European tour, which including Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

After settling into their new hotel, the couple walked a mile and a half for a tour of Buckingham Palace and noticed lots of media vehicles were gathered there.

“We knew the queen was not in the best of health, but we had seen her (televised) meeting with the new prime minister a couple days earlier and did not think she was close to death,” Neil Jacques said, recalling the sovereign’s last official act, her meeting with newly-elected Liz Truss.

Jacques called the palace tour “magnificent,” noting it included a gallery of pictures of the monarch throughout her life that were part of the Queen’s recent Platinum Jubilee Celebration in February.

As the Jacques left the palace and walked past the Houses of Parliament, Karen Jacques stopped to take pictures of the “spectacular double rainbow” over the River Thames, she said. And just a short time later, the couple learned the monarch had died.

Later that night, the Jacques walked back to the area around Buckingham Palace where they saw crowds of mourners had already had arrived.

Suddenly, the world’s focus was on trained on London.

“The last time I remember (media) coverage like that was September 11, 2001,” Neil Jacques said. “My wife and I had always respected Queen Elizabeth. She lived a long life and was generally admired, but the response from the British people was much sadder than I expected.”

The next day, as the Jacques trekked to London’s Victoria and Albert Museum, they saw tribute signs to Queen Elizabeth posted in the subways and throughout the museum. Their museum guide frequently mentioned his queen, too, they said.

On Sept. 10, the couple enjoyed a guided “ghost walk” tour through London. In addition to the usual spooky stories related on the tour, their guide added some serious anecdotes about the queen, they said.

The Jacques would be the only people from the United States on another guided walk they enjoyed with Britons.

They befriended a couple in their 70s who talked about their late monarch, the only sovereign they had ever known.

“They were losing a person who was always good, always putting the nation first, always serving, and always being kind,” Neil Jacques said, noting the monarch’s death seemed to make the English couple recognize their own mortality.

“She had become Queen when they were babies, had always been there, and now she was dead,” Jacques said.

Before catching their flight home on Sept. 11, the Jacques went to a church in the Peckham section of London where they joined a diverse congregation, they said.

Although many locals were present, other congregants from Africa, the U.S. and Europe also were in attendance. They all joined in singing “God Save the King” followed by a two-minute moment of silence honoring Queen Elizabeth.

“It was reverent for the entire two minutes,” Neil Jacques said. And part of the service featured the celebrant reading a letter of condolence from the church to the Royal Family.

“What was clear was that whether you were from the United Kingdom, the British Commonwealth or elsewhere the world, we were a little sad,” he said, adding, “The world had lost a wonderful person, someone we could look up to.”

The Jacques said they are glad they arrived in London to experience first-hand what most of the world was only seeing on television.

“We were in a city of mourning,” Neil Jacques said.