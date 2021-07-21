 Skip to main content
Municipal candidates announced, Eden filing begins July 26
WENTWORTH — The Rockingham County Board of Elections will hold the 2021 Municipal Election on Nov. 2.

The candidate filing period for Madison, Mayodan, Reidsville, Stoneville, and Wentworth began July 2, 2021 and ended July 16. The filing period for Eden begins at 12 p.m. on July 26 and ends at noon on Aug. 13.

The dates and times for One Stop Voting will be determined at the Board of Elections meeting on July 20 at noon once the 2021–23 Board of Elections Members are sworn in.

As candidates for the municipal elections file, the elections board will post their names on its website.

The following candidates have filed:

Madison Alderman

Brenda Platt

903 Parkway Ave., Madison, NC 27025

336-613-7531

Micky Silvers

702 West Academy St., Madison, NC 27025

336-613-3783

Matt Bullins

241 Island Drive, Madison, NC 27025

336-548-6549

Alan Hensley

324 Cassandra Road, Madison, NC 27025

336-616-8384

Madison Mayor

William Phillips

202 South Hillcrest Drive, Madison, NC 27025

336-453-8048

Mayodan Council Person

Dwight Lake

203 North 8th Ave., Mayodan, NC 27027

336-453-4006

Letitia (Tish) Goard

505 North 5th Ave., Mayodan, NC 27027

336-552-4905

David Holland

111 North 5th Ave., Mayodan, NC 27027

336-451-1344

Mayodan Mayor

Chad Wall

601 Roach St., Mayodan, NC 27027

336-344-3949

James (Bud) Cardwell

304 North 2nd Ave., Mayodan, NC 27027

336-427-0676

Reidsville Council Person At-Large

George Otis Rucker

508 Staples St., Reidsville, NC 27320

336-932-9353

Dylan Moore

306 Thompsonville St., Reidsville, NC 27320

336-932-0275

George Rucker, Jr.

514 Staples St., Reidsville, NC 27320

336-280-9768

Terresia Scoble

105 Treybourne Drive, Reidsville, NC 27320

336-520-1890

Harry L. Brown

710 Carroll St., Reidsville, NC 27320

336-342-7703

Barbara J. DeJournette

114 W. Morehead St., Reidsville, NC 27320

336-520-4300

Reidsville Mayor

Donald Gorham

285 Pennyslvania Ave., Reidsville, NC 27320

336-349-8502

Alan (AJ) Covell

710 S. Main St., Reidsville, NC 27320

336-508-2785

Stoneville Council Person

Susan Messick

104 Lemons St., Stoneville, NC 27048

336-331-2214

Johnny Ray Farmer

104 Pine Cone Drive, Stoneville, NC 27048

336-613-4877

Wentworth Council Person

Cheryl Moore

9755 NC 87, Reidsville, NC 27320

336-520-0357

Daryl Crowder

120 Lake Front Drive, Reidsville, NC 27320

336-932-4698

