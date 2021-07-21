Municipal candidates announced, Eden filing begins July 26

WENTWORTH — The Rockingham County Board of Elections will hold the 2021 Municipal Election on Nov. 2.
The candidate filing period for Madison, Mayodan, Reidsville, Stoneville, and Wentworth began July 2, 2021 and ended July 16. The filing period for Eden begins at 12 p.m. on July 26 and ends at noon on Aug. 13.
The dates and times for One Stop Voting will be determined at the Board of Elections meeting on July 20 at noon once the 2021–23 Board of Elections Members are sworn in.
As candidates for the municipal elections file, the elections board will post their names on its website.
The following candidates have filed:
Madison Alderman
Brenda Platt
903 Parkway Ave., Madison, NC 27025
336-613-7531
Micky Silvers
702 West Academy St., Madison, NC 27025
336-613-3783
Matt Bullins
241 Island Drive, Madison, NC 27025
336-548-6549
Alan Hensley
324 Cassandra Road, Madison, NC 27025
336-616-8384
Madison Mayor
William Phillips
202 South Hillcrest Drive, Madison, NC 27025
336-453-8048
Mayodan Council Person
Dwight Lake
203 North 8th Ave., Mayodan, NC 27027
336-453-4006
Letitia (Tish) Goard
505 North 5th Ave., Mayodan, NC 27027
336-552-4905
David Holland
111 North 5th Ave., Mayodan, NC 27027
336-451-1344
Mayodan Mayor
Chad Wall
601 Roach St., Mayodan, NC 27027
336-344-3949
James (Bud) Cardwell
304 North 2nd Ave., Mayodan, NC 27027
336-427-0676
Reidsville Council Person At-Large
George Otis Rucker
508 Staples St., Reidsville, NC 27320
336-932-9353
Dylan Moore
306 Thompsonville St., Reidsville, NC 27320
336-932-0275
George Rucker, Jr.
514 Staples St., Reidsville, NC 27320
336-280-9768
Terresia Scoble
105 Treybourne Drive, Reidsville, NC 27320
336-520-1890
Harry L. Brown
710 Carroll St., Reidsville, NC 27320
336-342-7703
Barbara J. DeJournette
114 W. Morehead St., Reidsville, NC 27320
336-520-4300
Reidsville Mayor
Donald Gorham
285 Pennyslvania Ave., Reidsville, NC 27320
336-349-8502
Alan (AJ) Covell
710 S. Main St., Reidsville, NC 27320
336-508-2785