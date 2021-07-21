Municipal candidates announced, Eden filing begins July 26

WENTWORTH — The Rockingham County Board of Elections will hold the 2021 Municipal Election on Nov. 2.

The candidate filing period for Madison, Mayodan, Reidsville, Stoneville, and Wentworth began July 2, 2021 and ended July 16. The filing period for Eden begins at 12 p.m. on July 26 and ends at noon on Aug. 13.

The dates and times for One Stop Voting will be determined at the Board of Elections meeting on July 20 at noon once the 2021–23 Board of Elections Members are sworn in.

As candidates for the municipal elections file, the elections board will post their names on its website.

The following candidates have filed:

Madison Alderman

Brenda Platt

903 Parkway Ave., Madison, NC 27025

336-613-7531

Micky Silvers

702 West Academy St., Madison, NC 27025

336-613-3783

Matt Bullins

241 Island Drive, Madison, NC 27025

336-548-6549

Alan Hensley