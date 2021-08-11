 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Municipal Candidates file for Rockingham County 2021 Election
0 Comments

Municipal Candidates file for Rockingham County 2021 Election

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WENTWORTH — The Rockingham County Board of Elections will hold the 2021 Municipal Election on Nov. 2.

The candidate filing period for Madison, Mayodan, Reidsville, Stoneville, and Wentworth ended July 16. The filing period for Eden ends at noon on Aug. 13.

As candidates for the municipal elections file, the elections board will post their names on its website at: https://www.rockinghamcountync.gov/pview.aspx?id=21096

As of Aug. 10, the following candidates had filed:

EDEN COUNCIL PERSON—WARD 3

Glenn Denny

609 Early Avenue, Eden, NC 27288

336-558-1826

Kenny Kirkman

319 Howe Street, Eden, NC 27288

336-613-1232

EDEN COUNCIL PERSON—WARD 4

Jerry Epps

701 Morgan Road, Eden, NC 27288

336-627-0618

Scott Fain

807 Hill Street, Eden, NC 27288

336-344-5017

EDEN COUNCIL PERSON—WARD 5

Cicero (Tommy) Underwood

220 Adams Street, Eden, NC 27288

336-589-5220

Darryl G. Carter

334 Sunset Drive, Eden, NC 27288

336-623-5809

EDEN MAYOR

Neville Hall

509 Briarwood Drive, Eden, NC 27288

336-623-7569

MADISON ALDERMAN

Brenda Platt

903 Parkway Avenue, Madison, NC 27025

336-613-7531

Micky Silvers

702 West Academy Street, Madison, NC 27025

336-613-3783

Matt Bullins

241 Island Drive, Madison, NC 27025

336-548-6549

Alan Hensley

324 Cassandra Road, Madison, NC 27025

336-616-8384

MADISON MAYOR

William Phillips

202 South Hillcrest Drive, Madison, NC 27025

336-453-8048

MAYODAN COUNCILPERSON

Dwight Lake

203 North 8th Avenue, Mayodan, NC 27027

336-453-4006

Letitia (Tish) Goard

505 North 5th Avenue, Mayodan, NC 27027

336-552-4905

David Holland

111 North 5th Avenue, Mayodan, NC 27027

336-451-1344

MAYODAN MAYOR

Chad Wall

601 Roach Street, Mayodan, NC 27027

336-344-3949

James (Bud) Cardwell

304 North 2nd Avenue, Mayodan, NC 27027

336-427-0676

REIDSVILLE COUNCILPERSON AT-LARGE

George Otis Rucker

508 Staples Street, Reidsville, NC 27320

336-932-9353

Dylan Moore

306 Thompsonville Street, Reidsville, NC 27320

336-932-0275

George Rucker, Jr.

514 Staples Street, Reidsville, NC 27320

336-280-9768

Terresia Scoble

105 Treybourne Drive, Reidsville, NC 27320

336-520-1890

Harry L. Brown

710 Carroll Street, Reidsville, NC 27320

336-342-7703

2021 MUNICIPAL CANDIDATES

Barbara J. DeJournette

114 W. Morehead Street, Reidsville, NC 27320

336-520-4300

REIDSVILLE MAYOR

Donald Gorham

285 Pennyslvania Avenue, Reidsville, NC 27320

336-349-8502

Alan (AJ) Covell

710 S. Main Street, Reidsville, NC 27320

336-508-2785

STONEVILLE COUNCILPERSON

Susan Messick

104 Lemons Street, Stoneville, NC 27048

336-331-2214

Johnny Ray Farmer

104 Pine Cone Drive, Stoneville, NC 27048

336-613-4877

WENTWORTH COUNCILPERSON

Cheryl Moore

9755 NC 87, Reidsville, NC 27320

336-520-0357

Daryl Crowder

120 Lake Front Drive, Reidsville, NC 27320

336-932-4698

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News