Municipal Candidates file for Rockingham County 2021 Election

WENTWORTH — The Rockingham County Board of Elections will hold the 2021 Municipal Election on Nov. 2.
The candidate filing period for Madison, Mayodan, Reidsville, Stoneville, and Wentworth ended July 16. The filing period for Eden ends at noon on Aug. 13.
As candidates for the municipal elections file, the elections board will post their names on its website at: https://www.rockinghamcountync.gov/pview.aspx?id=21096
As of Aug. 10, the following candidates had filed:
EDEN COUNCIL PERSON—WARD 3
Glenn Denny
609 Early Avenue, Eden, NC 27288
336-558-1826
Kenny Kirkman
319 Howe Street, Eden, NC 27288
336-613-1232
EDEN COUNCIL PERSON—WARD 4
Jerry Epps
701 Morgan Road, Eden, NC 27288
336-627-0618
Scott Fain
807 Hill Street, Eden, NC 27288
336-344-5017
EDEN COUNCIL PERSON—WARD 5
Cicero (Tommy) Underwood
220 Adams Street, Eden, NC 27288
336-589-5220
Darryl G. Carter
334 Sunset Drive, Eden, NC 27288
336-623-5809
EDEN MAYOR
Neville Hall
509 Briarwood Drive, Eden, NC 27288
336-623-7569
MADISON ALDERMAN
Brenda Platt
903 Parkway Avenue, Madison, NC 27025
336-613-7531
Micky Silvers
702 West Academy Street, Madison, NC 27025
336-613-3783
Matt Bullins
241 Island Drive, Madison, NC 27025
336-548-6549
Alan Hensley
324 Cassandra Road, Madison, NC 27025
336-616-8384
MADISON MAYOR
William Phillips
202 South Hillcrest Drive, Madison, NC 27025
336-453-8048
MAYODAN COUNCILPERSON
Dwight Lake
203 North 8th Avenue, Mayodan, NC 27027
336-453-4006
Letitia (Tish) Goard
505 North 5th Avenue, Mayodan, NC 27027
336-552-4905
David Holland
111 North 5th Avenue, Mayodan, NC 27027
336-451-1344
MAYODAN MAYOR
Chad Wall
601 Roach Street, Mayodan, NC 27027
336-344-3949
James (Bud) Cardwell
304 North 2nd Avenue, Mayodan, NC 27027
336-427-0676
REIDSVILLE COUNCILPERSON AT-LARGE
George Otis Rucker
508 Staples Street, Reidsville, NC 27320
336-932-9353
Dylan Moore
306 Thompsonville Street, Reidsville, NC 27320
336-932-0275
George Rucker, Jr.
514 Staples Street, Reidsville, NC 27320
336-280-9768
Terresia Scoble
105 Treybourne Drive, Reidsville, NC 27320
336-520-1890
Harry L. Brown
710 Carroll Street, Reidsville, NC 27320
336-342-7703
Barbara J. DeJournette
114 W. Morehead Street, Reidsville, NC 27320
336-520-4300
REIDSVILLE MAYOR
Donald Gorham
285 Pennyslvania Avenue, Reidsville, NC 27320
336-349-8502
Alan (AJ) Covell
710 S. Main Street, Reidsville, NC 27320
336-508-2785
STONEVILLE COUNCILPERSON
Susan Messick
104 Lemons Street, Stoneville, NC 27048
336-331-2214
Johnny Ray Farmer
104 Pine Cone Drive, Stoneville, NC 27048
336-613-4877
WENTWORTH COUNCILPERSON
Cheryl Moore
9755 NC 87, Reidsville, NC 27320
336-520-0357
Daryl Crowder
120 Lake Front Drive, Reidsville, NC 27320
336-932-4698