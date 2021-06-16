N.C. A&T added to state's Teaching Fellows Program

GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T is one of three new members of the North Carolina Teaching Fellows Program.
The Greensboro university and two other UNC System campuses were added Monday to the roster of North Carolina institutions where prospective teachers can qualify for forgivable loans to help pay for their educations.
Fayetteville State University and UNC-Pembroke were the other two schools selected by the N.C. Teaching Fellows Commission to be part of the program, the UNC System announced Monday.
“Building a more diverse teacher corps is crucial for North Carolina,” UNC System President Peter Hans said in a statement. Adding these three new schools “will make a real difference in classrooms across our state, inspiring a rising generation of students and addressing persistent gaps in opportunity and achievement in our schools.”
The Teaching Fellows Program, established by the state legislature in 2017, provides college loans of up to $4,125 per semester to prospective teachers. The loans are forgiven if these teachers work for several years in a STEM field — science, technology, engineering or math — or special education at a North Carolina public school.
Those who teach at low-performing schools have their loans forgiven in half the time.
The UNC System said about 300 prospective teachers have taken part in the program since 2018.
The Teaching Fellows Program — based on a long-running initiative of the same name that the legislature discontinued in 2011 — is designed to help recruit teachers for hard-to-fill jobs in the state’s public schools.
But critics have said the second iteration of the program lacked racial and geographic diversity.
Three of the original five institutions selected for the program — N.C. State University, UNC-Chapel Hill and Meredith College — are in the Triangle. The other two original schools are Elon University and UNC-Charlotte. All five have majority white student populations.
A state law in 2020 allowed the Teaching Fellows Program to expand up to eight institutions and said the program’s schools should “represent a diverse selection” of the state’s public and private universities but didn’t set a number or define the term “diverse.” Several bills filed in 2019, 2020 and 2021 would have required the commission to select one or more historically Black universities for the program.
A&T and Fayetteville State are both historically Black institutions.