N.C. A&T will use a new $5 million grant to help its business and engineering students

GREENSBORO — A $5 million grant from Walmart will help undergraduate students in two of N.C. A&T's largest academic divisions.

A&T will use the largest corporate grant in university history to set up what it's calling the Equity in Education Initiative. A&T said this project, announced Thursday, will help its business and engineering colleges produce more and better prepared Black graduates for two professional fields where African Americans have been underrepresented for years.

A&T Chancellor Harold Martin called the donation "not only one of the largest corporate investments in equity in higher education, it's also one of the most thoughtfully structured and will impact the lives of thousands of (A&T) students."

A&T's new effort will four main components. They are:

• The Black Male Initiative, which will try to improve retention and graduation rates and overall academic achievement among Black male students. African American men at A&T and many other colleges and universities are more likely to quit college and less likely to earn a degree than Black women.