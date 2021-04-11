N.C. Blueberry Festival canceled again because of COVID-19 restrictions

WILMINGTON — The N.C. Blueberry Festival has been canceled for 2021 as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and resulting state restrictions on mass gatherings.

“This decision is very difficult to make, but we do it to keep our vendors, volunteers and visitors safe,” Pete Cowan, the festival’s sponsorship chairman, said Thursday in a news release. “The Blueberry Festival Board has looked at this from all sides; and we cannot get around the fact that the festival attracts over 40,000 people and current state mandates on outdoor gatherings just won’t allow us to hold the festival.”

The festival was first founded in 2003 as a way to celebrate the local blueberry harvest and Pender County tourism. It’s typically held on the third Saturday in June in Burgaw with events that include the Tour de Blueberry bicycle race, a barbecue cook-off, and a blueberry recipe contest. The festival was also canceled in 2020.

To support local farmers, organizers said several have been invited to sell blueberries at the Burgaw Courthouse Square on June 19.

“People understand and are thanking us for making our decision with their health in mind,” said Beth Looney, executive director of the festival. “However, there is a lot of disappointment.”