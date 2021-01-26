N.C. colleges report first wave of cases as semester begins

RALEIGH — UNC-Chapel Hill on Jan. 22 announced that it wouldn't allow 112 undergraduate students to return because they tested positive for the coronavirus through its newly launched mass testing program.

The effort to test more incoming students aims to better monitor levels of COVID-19 transmission to prevent the spread from getting out of hand on campus as it did in August.

UNC said it has performed 13,500 tests in three testing centers and seven pop-up sites at residence halls since Jan. 11.

Since the start of the new calendar year, 262 students and 83 employees have tested positive for the virus. About one-third of the cases were reported through the campus testing initiative.

UNC, which kicked off the semester Tuesday with virtual learning, decided earlier this month that it would delay in-person classes by three weeks due to increased spread of the virus throughout the country and in North Carolina.

Appalachian State University delayed in-person classes until at least Feb. 1, while UNC-Charlotte will have online-only classes until at least Feb. 22 for both undergraduate and graduate students.

Other universities have pressed forward as planned.