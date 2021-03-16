N.C. dairy farmers find opportunity in herd shares

MEBANE — Jeff Sykes drives his mud-covered Polaris Ranger up to the silos that tower over his dairy farm.

Wearing jeans, boots and a flannel shirt under his Carhartt jacket, he walks over to the feeding stalls and slings a bucket of feed into the trough. Two golden-brown jersey cows dip their heads in and start to eat.

The farm seems empty these days, but there’s a sense of peace that fills all 300 acres.

Just over two years ago, Sykes Family Farm was home to 125 Holstein cows. The feeding stalls were full, and the farm bustled with energy. Sykes and his employees milked the cows twice a day, sometimes getting help from his wife, Cindy, and their three children. He spent his life building up that herd, carrying on the legacy that his dad, Vernon, started in the 1950s.

But by 2018, Sykes saw the writing on the stall door.

He was selling his cows’ milk for about $15 per hundredweight, or roughly 85 cents per gallon — about the same price he was getting when he took over the family farm in 1992. It was the highest price he could get from the dairy cooperative he belonged to, but it wasn’t nearly enough to break even, let alone pay the bills.

He had to sell out.