N.C. Folk Festival to add more hip-hop, blues and gospel to its lineup

GREENSBORO — The N.C. Folk Festival will partner with different artists and organizations to add more hip-hop, blues and gospel to its lineup.

The festival announced Friday that it has curated a hip-hop program with local artist Demeanor, a blues program with the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society and a gospel program with the North Carolina Folklife Institute and Center for Cultural Vibrancy.

Each program will bring in several artists to perform at the free, outdoor festival of roots and heritage from Sept. 10 through 12 in center city.

“These partnerships really highlight the community roots of hip-hop, the blues and gospel music,” said Carolyn Bucknall, a festival spokeswoman. “They lift up local artists and community organizations that have deep ties to those communities and years of practice preserving and celebrating them.

“In the case of the gospel program, the Center for Cultural Vibrancy is based in Virginia so they were able to help us build a lineup that paints a fuller picture of the gospel tradition specific to that region.”

Co-produced with the city, the festival typically fills downtown streets with live music on multiple stages representing an array of cultural traditions, food, arts and crafts on the weekend after Labor Day.