N.C. native Tabitha Brown's charm, humor and vegan cooking earn fans and money on social media

Brown’s childhood sweetheart and future husband, Chance, boiled down her situation.

“He came out and he was like, ‘This is insane. This doesn’t make sense. You’re not doing any acting, you’re nowhere near Hollywood,’” Brown said.

New responsibilities

Chance convinced her to move back to North Carolina for one year — where it was cheaper to live — and save money and then move to Los Angeles to pursue her acting career.

“So we moved back to Greensboro in ‘99, and that one year plan turned into five years of baby, marriage, house and cars and jobs … and a forgotten dream,” Brown said.

These new responsibilities, by now she was married to Chance and raising their daughter, Choyce, convinced her that she had missed out on her opportunity to live in LA and pursue her acting career.

“And a couple years into it, something shook my bed one morning and woke me up,” Brown said. “It felt like I had had an earthquake in Greensboro, and I heard a voice — it sounded like thunder. And the voice said to me, ‘this is not the life I planned for you.’

“And it scared me, … nothing like that ever happened to me,” said Brown, who thought she might be losing her mind.