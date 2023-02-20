Hickory man and two Tennessee residents are facing drug trafficking charges following an investigation by state, local and federal authorities, according to a news release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

In the course of the investigation, officers found six kilos of cocaine, a half-pound of marijuana, a handgun and nearly $3,600 in cash, according to the release.

Three people were charged as part of the investigation.

Dante Rashaun Ramseur, 43, of Hickory, is charged with two counts each of trafficking in cocaine and conspiracy to traffic in cocaine. He also faces additional charges of maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for the purpose of selling or delivering a controlled substances and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Ramseur was issued a $1.455 million secured bond.

Holly Christine Furlough, 30, and Carlos Hernandez Landerio, 31, both of Madison, Tennessee, were also charged in the operation.

Furlough is charged with three counts of conspiracy to traffic in cocaine. Landerio is charged with two counts of trafficking in cocaine, three counts of conspiracy to traffic in cocaine and one count of maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for the purpose of selling or delivering controlled substances.

Furlough was issued a $1.1 million secured bond. Landerio was issued a $1.4 million secured bond.

Additional charges are pending against all three defendants, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office credited the FBI, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Agency, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Department of Homeland Security and Hickory Police Department as helping with the investigation.

“I’m very proud of what this investigative team has accomplished,” Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown said via the release. “Our intent with these investigations is to interrupt the trafficking of narcotics into our county. This important work will continue.”