N.C. on tap for Pepsi museum? Rare Pepsi collection comes 'home' to New Bern for display, prelude to potential museum

Coca-Cola has its own museum in Atlanta, Georgia. PepsiCo does not, but bringing one to its birthplace is estimated to bring 50,000 annual visitors, adding an economic impact of $7.5 million.

To go along with the Slotnick collection, PepsiCo also acquired a large collection of Pepsi memorabilia between 2015 and 2018.

In the closed session minutes, the city discussed a potential partnership with Swiss Bear and the Tryon Palace Commission to display the items in a museum.

PepsiCo offered to provide a seed grant to fund up to $750,000 for program items such as planning, architectural design, and display and was willing to pursue if local leadership was willing.

Under the partnership, the city would provide the facility and discuss the old firemen's museum as a potential location. Swiss Bear is committed to helping raise funds but a concept would be needed for the plans to continue.

The aldermen supported the idea but no other actions have taken place. Director of Collections and Exhibits Alyson Rhodes-Murphy explained in October that leadership is waiting to see how many items there are before moving forward with finding a museum site. More than likely, one will have to be built.