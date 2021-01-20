N.C. pastor dies after a 'hard battle' with COVID-19, served rural churches for decades

Gary Jennings began preaching when he was 14 years old, his family said.

For the rest of his 73 years, he never stopped ministering to others in rural communities of the North Carolina Foothills northwest of Charlotte, they said.

Even when he "retired" as pastor of East Taylorsville Baptist Church in Alexander County after 30 years, Jennings served a dozen local churches as interim pastor. He most recently ministered at Rocky Hill Baptist, north of Statesville in northern Iredell County.

Last Sunday, Rocky Hill Baptist Associate Pastor Nik Baughn delivered the news on Facebook: "With a heavy heart," Baughn said in a video address, in which he was announcing that their beloved "Pastor Gary" had died.

Jennings died after a "hard battle" with COVID-19, his family said in his obituary.

"It is the blessed hope that we have this morning that even in the pain, even in the grieving over Pastor Gary, that he is right now in the presence of Jesus, talking with him, being in the presence of God," Baughn said.

Jennings, born in the mountains of northeastern Tennessee, pastored his first church at age 20, in Kingsport, Tennessee.