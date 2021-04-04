N.C. ranks as Top State for Business 2020, Reidsville follows lead

REIDSVILLE — Two of the most prominent and well-read economic development publications have ranked North Carolina as the top state for Business in 2020. North Carolina has been a perennial top five state for decades.
Last year, North Carolina challenged Georgia and reached a first-ever tie in the 2020 State Business Climate Rankings in Site Selection magazine. North Carolina rose to the occasion even amidst a pandemic to tie Georgia for the top ranking. Business Facilities magazine coined N.C. the “State of the Year.”
How did N.C. do it? Simple, it is a community effort. Individual cities have really stepped up to meet the demand of companies flocking to North Carolina, and even smaller cities are making a huge impact by rising to the challenge.
As many U.S. residents rethought their commute and quality of life during the pandemic, smaller cities had an opportunity to capitalize on the things that make them such unique places.
Qualities, such as affordability, schools, safety and less hustle and bustle than the big cities, have made many communities an ideal place to relocate for both individuals and businesses.
This year has challenged us to rethink how we work, how we live and how we balance those two things to live our best life. Corporations have rethought roles to identify whether or not remote working is a permanent option. They have reconfigured their spatial needs and even reconsidered their locations.
Why pay the inflated rents of urban areas when a small space can be utilized? How much can corporations save on building costs and employee salaries by relocating to a state that is more affordable and offers additional cost of living benefits for their employees?
The City of Reidsville has been paying attention for several years now and has built a community that is willing and able to help support large companies and provide the quality of life employees are looking for. Here is a breakdown of how Reidsville has met some of the top considerations of a company’s site selection wish list:
Workforce Skills & Development
Partnership with community college and high schools to train youth in sought after skills such as manual machining.
Quarter cent sales tax referendum supporting community college capital (new building coming online for industrial training).
Rock-A-Top apprenticeship program.
Educator Externship program.
Job Seekers Boot Camp class.
Job fairs hosted by the City of Reidsville for local industries.
Transportation Infrastructure
Interstate 785 conversion from US 29.
Improved Freeway Drive and N.C. 158 for local connectivity and ease of transportation.
Recruited Love’s Travel Plaza which benefits industries and residents.
Easy access off Interstate 40 — less than 10 minutes from Greensboro.
Permitting/Regulatory Procedure.
Business-friendly regulations and ordinances with flexibility to adapt
Support staff with efficient procedures and no red tape or bureaucracy.
Expedited permit/site plan/building inspection process gets businesses up and running quickly.
State/Local Tax Scheme.
Low property tax rate valuations for city, low income tax for state, ¼ cent sales tax increase for workforce training programs/buildings. N.C. has the lowest corporate income tax in the U.S.
Right-to-Work.
Low unionization in industry locally and statewide.
The companies that have unions have good relationships with them.
Utility Cost & Reliability
Abundant and inexpensive water/sewer capacity.
Low and reliable energy cost (Duke Energy) and natural gas abundance.
Fiber-certified industrial parks.
Quality of Life
Two large lakes boasting a host of outdoor recreation options.
Active downtown offering events and things to do year-round.
Affordable housing options for both owners and renters.
New construction neighborhoods with large lots and room to breathe.
Walkable downtown, low traffic and a community of support for new residents.
Numerous school options, including public, private, charter and homeschooling networks.
Champion youth sports leagues, teen center and active parks and recreation department.
Over 10 neighborhood parks, including a dog park.
Incentives
Tier 1 county designation allows for maximized incentives from the state.
Aggressive and flexible tax incentives locally and with county participation.
City conveying land and buildings at no cost for big projects.
Ability to capture state and federal grant money — very successful in the past.
As you can see there a number of reasons to look at Reidsville for your next company location. The community is friendly, supportive and welcoming. You couldn’t ask for a better environment for both your business and employees.