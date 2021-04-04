N.C. ranks as Top State for Business 2020, Reidsville follows lead

REIDSVILLE — Two of the most prominent and well-read economic development publications have ranked North Carolina as the top state for Business in 2020. North Carolina has been a perennial top five state for decades.

Last year, North Carolina challenged Georgia and reached a first-ever tie in the 2020 State Business Climate Rankings in Site Selection magazine. North Carolina rose to the occasion even amidst a pandemic to tie Georgia for the top ranking. Business Facilities magazine coined N.C. the “State of the Year.”

How did N.C. do it? Simple, it is a community effort. Individual cities have really stepped up to meet the demand of companies flocking to North Carolina, and even smaller cities are making a huge impact by rising to the challenge.

As many U.S. residents rethought their commute and quality of life during the pandemic, smaller cities had an opportunity to capitalize on the things that make them such unique places.

Qualities, such as affordability, schools, safety and less hustle and bustle than the big cities, have made many communities an ideal place to relocate for both individuals and businesses.