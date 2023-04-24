Two Forsyth County Republicans have filed a bill that would make it illegal to perform in drag in public or when minors are present.

If approved, a performer would be charged with a misdemeanor for the first performance and a felony for a second performance.

House Bill 673, titled “Clarify Regulations for Adult Entertainment,” has Rep. Jeff Zenger as primary sponsor and Rep. Donny Lambeth as co-primary sponsor.

The legislators said Wednesday the bill was spurred by an incident at Forsyth Tech Community College. A video shared widely on conservative sites showed a drag performer straddling a high-school student during a Pride Month event organized by Forsyth Tech’s Pride Club. In the video, the student laughs and then hugs the performer before going back to her friends.

HB673 would put male and female impersonators in the same adult live entertainment category as “a performance featuring topless dancers, exotic dancers and strippers.”

“This bill is a response to those concerns expressed to me about age-appropriate entertainment,” Zenger said.

Lambeth said that “there was no plans (for the bill) until the FTCC instance.”

“We are responding to the outrage from our community over the lap dance of a minor at FTCC.”

The HB673 language cites impersonators’ entertainment “that appeals to a prurient interest, regardless of whether or not performed for consideration.”

The bill would make it unlawful for a person to engage in adult live entertainment on public property or in the presence of anyone under 18.

It would be a Class A1 misdemeanor for the first offense, and being guilty of a Class I felony for a second or subsequent offense.

If the bill is passed and signed into law, it would become effective Dec. 1.

The bill is similar to a bill filed in Tennessee that has sparked national debate.

Background

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools’ Early College and Middle College are based at Forsyth Tech, giving students access to its facilities.

Libs of TikTok, a conservative social media channel that routinely reposts videos that are critical of drag performers and issues involving gender-identity and teachers promoting diversity, posted a video clip of the performance, catching the attention of several right-wing media outlets including the national desk of Fox News, the National Review and the New York Post.

WS/FCS issued an apology that students in its schools were exposed to an “inappropriate dance.”

“That performer’s dance was not something students of that age should have been able to access or witness,” the statement said.

In the video, a drag performer straddles a female student who is sitting in a chair. The student, whose face is blocked out, stood up and hugged the performer after the dance.

According to the school district’s statement, Middle College and Early College administrators knew of the event and a drag performance, but were not aware that there would be an entertainer performing “in a manner that was not appropriate for underage students.”

Had it known, the school district said it would have limited access to the event.

“Prior knowledge would have also given Early and Middle College administrators a chance to alert parents that an adult performance was going to take place in a space often frequented by Early and Middle College students during lunch,” the statement said.

As a result, the school district has asked Forsyth Tech to improve communication with Early College and Middle College administrators.

Forsyth Tech issued a response explaining its version of events:

“Forsyth Tech’s student-led PRIDE Club held an on-campus event. They advertised the event, which featured a drag performance, through flyers posted on campus and social channels. Forsyth Tech staff were not aware the performance portion of the event included audience participation, nor would we have allowed it to take place.

“Our shared campus and educational experience provides Winston-Salem/Forsyth County high school students access to all Forsyth Tech facilities and events, unless high school administrators decide access should be limited. They were aware of this event and knew it featured a drag performance, and, to our knowledge, they didn’t limit access.

“We are reviewing current policies regarding student organizations’ use of campus facilities. We are also reminding our student organizations that visitors and invited guests must abide by all college policies.”