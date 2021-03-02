N.C.'s 'Polio City' was a nationally known medical marvel in the 1940s; a local boy stayed nearly a year there

PHOTO COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL ARCHIVES

A young child with polio uses crutches to stand in this undated photo. For polio survivors, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is not the first infectious disease to upend their lives. Now, decades after polio ripped through North Carolina and the world, medical experts and researchers at UNC are looking to this past outbreak to give context to a modern one.

“Roll up the windows — there’s a case of polio at that house.”

This warning from 9-year-old Dan Moury’s sister wasn’t an uncommon one in the summer of 1944, as polio was sweeping through North Carolina in one of its worst outbreaks yet. Moury’s family was taking a trip to Carolina Beach from Greensboro, where about 20 of them would stay in a “big old house,” as they did every summer.

When they got to the beach for the week, Moury wasn’t feeling well. He played outside with his cousins, but he was also spending more and more time in bed. When he got home and his mom took him to the pediatrician, a spinal tap diagnosed the disease so many families dreaded:

Polio.