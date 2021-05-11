N.C. State's first woman chancellor, Marye Anne Fox, dies

Marye Anne Fox, the first woman to lead N.C. State University, has died.

N.C. State said Fox, who served as the university's chancellor from 1998 to 2004, died Sunday at her home in Austin, Texas, after a long illness.

Chancellor Randy Woodson said N.C. State "owes a great deal of gratitude and respect" to its 12th chancellor.

"Even with all of her many accomplishments," Woodson wrote in a statement on N.C. State's website, "what stands out to me is that Marye Anne perpetuated the notion that N.C. State needed to raise its expectations as a premier academic institution. Her leadership changed how we think of ourselves as a university and elevated N.C. State’s stature as a world-class academic institution.

The university credits Fox with increasing the number of student scholarships, adding more endowed professorships and department chairs, doubling the number of buildings on the Centennial Campus and successfully lobbying the legislature to put a $3.1 billion bond issue for state universities and community colleges before voters in 2000.