N.C. trooper from Browns Summit charged with selling firearms to a felon from Reidsville, authorities say

The affidavit included a series of text messages between the informant and Hudson, dating to Jan. 27, as evidence the weapons were for sale. Authorities traced the purchase of at least four Sig Sauer pistols by Norman from Lawmen’s Distribution LLC in Raleigh.

Conversations between Hudson and Norman overheard by the informant weren’t all related to weapons dealings.

According to the affidavit, Hudson called Norman on March 25 in front of the informant and put the call on speaker. During the recorded conversation, which centered on the purchase of firearms, Hudson also asked Norman if he could help him get out of a recent traffic ticket. Norman responded, “I probably can,” the affidavit shows.

In a conversation between Hudson and the informant on April 16, Hudson said he and Norman partied and used marijuana and cocaine together before Norman became a trooper, the affidavit shows. The pair even worked together at a private security company after attending basic law enforcement training together, according to the affidavit.

Hudson told the informant that he’d bought “many firearms” from Norman, and he’d done so while the trooper was on duty in his patrol car and in uniform, according to the affidavit. Hudson also said he didn’t know of any other cop that would “sell a felon a gun.”