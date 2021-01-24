N.C. Zoo welcomes Payton the polar bear to his new home

Payton, named after Walter Payton – the late running back for the Chicago Bears NFL team – was born Nov. 8, 2003, at the Brookfield Zoo in Chicago. Payton moved to the Memphis Zoo in 2006 as a mate for Haley. That pair also did not produce a cub.

“Seeing Payton leave is bittersweet. He has been a part of our lives at Memphis Zoo for the last 15 years,” said Amanda Moses, communications specialist for the Memphis Zoo. “He is special to Memphis Zoo, and to the keepers and researchers who have worked with him. Moving Payton was not only the best option for him, but also for the repopulation of the polar bear species.”

His arrival at the North Carolina Zoo also marks a reunion for Payton and North Carolina zookeeper Karen Warda. She was one of Payton's keepers at the Memphis Zoo from 2009 to 2016. Warda will be Payton’s primary keeper for the first two weeks as he gets acclimated to his new digs.

Polar bears, which are native to North America, are listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species. There are an estimated 22,000-31,000 in the wild and polar bear numbers are projected to decline by 30% by 2050, the news release said.