NAACP and Ministerial Alliance leaders want Shotwell back

REIDSVILLE — For the third time in three weeks, members of an energetic grassroots coalition opposed to the county school board's recent firing of Rockingham County Schools Superintendent Rodney Shotwell, demanded publicly that he be reinstated.
A leader of the county's NAACP, a former longtime school board member and a the head of a local network of churches took to the podium during a Monday afternoon news conference on the grounds of Reidsville High School.
"While COVID-19 wreaks havoc on our communities with over 6,000 deaths in North Carolina, hospitals overflowing ... job losses in the thousands ... this renegade board had nothing better to do than to sneak into closed session with two newly-elected members and vote to end the contract of superintendent Dr. Rodney Shotwell with no just cause ... or not one they are willing to share,'' said L. Denise White, vice-president of the Rockingham County Reidsville Chapter of the NAACP.
White called the move irresponsible and chided the board for causing administrative disarray that could put students and staff at risk during the pandemic. The board in December voted to return pre-K through 5th grade students to classrooms five days a week under the state's Plan A. Middle and high school students will follow a hybrid Plan B schedule with two days per week in-person learning and virtual instruction.
But to pull off such a return safely, the school system needs Shotwell, White said.
"As our children, our teachers and our parents are suffering through the challenges of virtual learning, this board also voted to start school in January while also plotting the demise of the superintendent,'' White said. "Who will elad this effort to safely implement the return of students ofr in school learning in January?"
White further criticized board members who over the past two years have voted to return grant funding for equity training for board members, teachers and district staff. Such training is designed to educate individuals and heighten awareness regarding issues of diversity, including race and differences in abilities.
The 4-3 vote on Dec. 14 to dismiss Shotwell with 90 days notice means the school board is on the hook for the money it will take to buy out the longtime administrator's contract, which extends to June 30, 2022, his advocates reminded.
"Where do we get $300,000 to buy Shotwell’s contract out and replace him?'' White said of the administrator who has led the district 11,700-student district since 2005 and was named the state's top superintendent in 2015. "And what does that say for the next superintendent or the next educator who manages to get in the crossfire of this board?''
The local NAACP chapter "pledges to leave no stone unturned and to follow up on our findings,'' White said. "We also invite and encourage every one of you to contact your school board members to make them awre that there are repercussions and consequences to their careless and impulsive and personal agenda-driven decision.''
Former school board member Ophelia Wright of Reidsville said the board's move was a "waste of taxpayers' money,'' adding, "They voted to disrupt the lives of our most important resource — our children.''
A classroom teacher for more than 30 years, Wright said students and teachers feel the uncertainty of the pandemic acutely and need Shotwell, an "experienced and valued" leader.
Hundreds of Rockingham Countians have joined the coalition of Shotwell backers, studding their lawns with signs that read, "Bring Back Dr. S'' and coming out to demonstrate with posters touting his accomplishments. More than 1,500 people have signed a petition asking the board to reverse its decision to disharge Shotwell. And supporters from groups, including Supporting Dr. Shotwell and Parents Supporting Parents, plan to speak out at the Jan. 11 school board meeting, they said.
Under Shotwell's leadership, the school district has seen its graduation rate climb from 66.9% in 2006 to 89.1$ in 2020, a rate that exceeds the state average of 87.6 % for 2020, the superintendent's backers remind. The graduation rate for exceptional students has more than doubled on Shotwell's watch, his allies remind — a jump from around 41% in 2006 to just over 80% in 2020.
The Rev. Clarence Johnson, president of the Reidsville Ministerial Alliance, said members of area churches want answers about why their superintendent was ousted with no public explanation.
Parishioners consider the move "senseless,'' Johnson said. "To remove our superintedent ader he is doing a great job ...''
Shotwell has been "innovative'' and "we are just thankful (for) the job that he has done. So the clergy of Reidsville support this effort of bringing Dr. Shotwell back,'' Johnson told the crowd during the news conference.
The vote to discharge Shotwell
After a closed session during its regular monthly meeting on Dec. 14, board members voted 4-3 to fire Shotwell, who oversees a $130 million budget for the district.
The board gave no notice or explanation for Shotwell's dismissal before firing him, and members have declined to speak to the press about their justification in the weeks since the vote.
Board members Doug Isley, Brent Huss, Bob Wyatt and newly-elected Vicky Alston voted to oust Shotwell, while Kimberly McMichael, the board's chair, and members Paula Rakestraw and recently-seated Vickie McKinney voted against the move during the meeting at Rockingham County High School.
Alston, the board's vice chairman, was elected to the board's District 1 seat in November and cast her vote against Shotwell during her first meeting.
The superintendent's firing will likely cost the rural county of 91,000 about $300,000 in payouts, Shotwell supporters have said.
The superintendent's current annual salary is $161,795, as specified by his Aug. 13, 2018, contract. The contract also includes a $300 monthly allowance toward life insurance and eligibility for state-approved annual pay increases, as well as 13 extra days leave each year.
The school board's attorney Nick Herman of Chapel Hill has said he is not authorized by the board to discuss details of the vote or Shotwell's contract.
Since 2018, Shotwell has met resistance from Huss, Isley and Wyatt about funding for equity training for teachers and staff in the system that employs 2,100.
With a poverty rate of 20.4%, the public schools educate thousands of low-income students from at-risk backgrounds, equity training proponents have said.