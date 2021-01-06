NAACP and Ministerial Alliance leaders want Shotwell back

"As our children, our teachers and our parents are suffering through the challenges of virtual learning, this board also voted to start school in January while also plotting the demise of the superintendent,'' White said. "Who will elad this effort to safely implement the return of students ofr in school learning in January?"

White further criticized board members who over the past two years have voted to return grant funding for equity training for board members, teachers and district staff. Such training is designed to educate individuals and heighten awareness regarding issues of diversity, including race and differences in abilities.

The 4-3 vote on Dec. 14 to dismiss Shotwell with 90 days notice means the school board is on the hook for the money it will take to buy out the longtime administrator's contract, which extends to June 30, 2022, his advocates reminded.

"Where do we get $300,000 to buy Shotwell’s contract out and replace him?'' White said of the administrator who has led the district 11,700-student district since 2005 and was named the state's top superintendent in 2015. "And what does that say for the next superintendent or the next educator who manages to get in the crossfire of this board?''