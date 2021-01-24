NAACP presents awards to Rock Sheriff's Office, Reidsville PD

REIDSVILLE — The Rockingham County Reidsville Chapter of the NAACP recently presented its James W. Daniel Unity Award to the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office and the Reidsville Police Department.

The law enforcement organizations were honored at Zion Baptist Church on Jan. 6 during the chapter's 23rd Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity Event. The function is jointly sponsored by the Reidsville Human Relations Commission, the Reidsville Chamber of Commerce and the NAACP chapter.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's ceremony was pre-recorded and aired on Jan. 18, the federal holiday honoring King.

Sheriff Sam Page accepted the award on behalf of the RCSO and Reidsville Police Chief Robert Hassell accepted the award for his department.

"I am honored to receive this year's James W. Daniel Unity Award on behalf of the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office", Page said. "Each day I remind my deputies that we are a part of the community, not apart from the community. We are here to serve all the people of Rockingham County, and I am proud of them for doing just that."