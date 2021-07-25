 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
National Federation of the Blind Rockingham Co. Chapter holds fundraiser
0 Comments

National Federation of the Blind Rockingham Co. Chapter holds fundraiser

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
NFB

Reidsville City Councilwoman Teressia Scobie, Reidsville Mayor Jay Donecker, NFB Vice-President Levi Callands, NFB secretary Carmela Bryant Broadnax, and Reidsville Mayor Pro tem Harry L. Brown were among the participants in the July 4 fundraiser.

 Courtesy of NFB of Rockingham County

The National Federation of the Blind of Rockingham County held a Fourth of July fundraiser that featured a drawing for a 30-pound “Meat Bundle’’ for holiday picnicking.

The assortment of grilling fare was from Richard’s Meats & Things in Reidsville. Mayor Jay Donecker drew the name of the winner, and Ms. Shirley Cummings of Reidsville took the prize at the event. Members of Reidsville’s City Council also attended.

The NFB of Rockingham County plans to hold another fundraiser and meat giveaway in early September for Labor Day, which is Sept. 6, organizers said. For more information, call Levi Callands at 336-268-1903.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News