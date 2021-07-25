National Federation of the Blind Rockingham Co. Chapter holds fundraiser

The National Federation of the Blind of Rockingham County held a Fourth of July fundraiser that featured a drawing for a 30-pound “Meat Bundle’’ for holiday picnicking.
The assortment of grilling fare was from Richard’s Meats & Things in Reidsville. Mayor Jay Donecker drew the name of the winner, and Ms. Shirley Cummings of Reidsville took the prize at the event. Members of Reidsville’s City Council also attended.
The NFB of Rockingham County plans to hold another fundraiser and meat giveaway in early September for Labor Day, which is Sept. 6, organizers said. For more information, call Levi Callands at 336-268-1903.