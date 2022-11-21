NC A&T loses $2M in state funding for one year for enrolling too many out-of-state students

GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T’s growth is no secret, but now the university will lose nearly $2 million in state funding for exceeding out-of-state freshmen enrollment limits for the second consecutive year.

The UNC System Board of Governors voted in favor Thursday of reducing A&T’s budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year by $1,976,546, according to board materials available online. Documents show the school had an over-enrollment of 171 nonresident students.

Board member Joel Ford of Charlotte asked that the vote on the decision be pulled from the consent agenda for discussion Thursday. The issue, he said, was discussed at length Wednesday, when board members held various committee meetings.

“I cannot support this particular item punishing a HMSI (Historically Minority-Serving Institution) for ultimately, Mr. Chairman, for being successful,” Ford said during Thursday’s meeting. “We have out-of-state students who want to attend one of our institutions because of its history and because of their ability to make good and deliver on a promise to provide a high-quality education.”

He said while some campuses are struggling with enrollment, A&T is experiencing historical seasonal growth.

“Fundamentally, I cannot support a policy that is going to take $2 million away from the university, when in reality they could use every dime that they can get to continue that mission,” Ford said during the meeting.

Board member James L. Holmes Jr. of Raleigh, who is chair of the Budget and Finance Committee, said he understood Ford’s point and said the decision was “purely administrative and consistent with the policy that exists.”

Holmes told the board Thursday that there was a lot of conversation around the policy and that he planned to put it on a future agenda to discuss.

Enrollment limits on out-of-state students were designed to help ensure enough enrollment spots for qualified North Carolina residents.

Holmes also told the board that he spoke with A&T Chancellor Harold Martin, who he said “accepted the penalty.” When contacted Friday by the News & Record, an A&T spokeswoman said the university was not commenting on the board’s decision.

The board recommended that the funds be reallocated to its UNC Need-Based Grant Financial Aid Program for resident undergraduate students.

Per the board’s policy, any UNC System institution, except UNC School of the Arts, that exceeds its out-of-state freshman enrollment limitation for two consecutive fiscal years shall have its state operating budget reduced. The reduction is made in the second fiscal year connected to the violation and immediately after the board approves the annual enrollment report, according to its policy.

The budget reduction is based on the number of out-of-state freshmen enrolled above A&T’s limit and the established method used for calculating the operating requirements for regular-term enrollment changes.