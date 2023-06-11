GREENSBORO – North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. and his wife, Davida Martin, will serve as the 2023 Wyndham Championship honorary chairs, the tournament announced today during a news conference on the university campus. The 84th annual Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 2-6, 2023, at Sedgefield Country Club.

As honorary chairs, the Martins will promote the Wyndham Championship and enhance corporate partnerships while also serving as ambassadors for the PGA TOUR event, which provides important economic impact and charitable benefits for the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina.

“Community engagement is critically important to who we are and what we do, both personally and professionally. Davida and I are proud to represent North Carolina A&T in becoming part of the tradition that is the Wyndham Championship,” said Harold Martin. “This tournament offers us another significant opportunity to contribute to our community, which continues to support the university’s mission to advance the human condition and facilitate economic growth.”

The university’s 12th chancellor, Martin brought more than three decades of transformative higher-education leadership experience to the university when he started in 2009. He is the first alumnus to serve as the university’s chief executive and the longest currently serving chancellor in the University of North Carolina System and among all HBCUs.

Before his tenure as chancellor of A&T, Martin served as senior vice president for academic affairs for the UNC System. He also served as the 11th chief administrator and seventh chancellor of Winston-Salem State University and in a number of administrative posts at A&T including vice chancellor for the Division of Academic Affairs, dean of the College of Engineering and chairman of the Department of Electrical Engineering.

Davida Martin is an A&T alumna who served as Forsyth County’s attorney for 20 years. She started at Forsyth County as assistant county attorney in 1988, and when she was promoted to county attorney a decade later, she became the first African-American female county attorney in North Carolina. She earned undergraduate and master’s degrees at A&T before earning her law degree at Wake Forest University. She served as president of the N.C. Association of County Attorneys and was named Outstanding County Attorney of the year in 2005, retiring from Forsyth County in 2018.

She is active in many community service organizations – serving as board chair of United Way of Greensboro Inc., on the foundation board of Senior Services of Winston-Salem Inc., and as a member of the Governor’s Advisory Council on Aging, Brenner Children’s Hospital Advisory Board, Winston-Salem Chapter of the Links Inc. and financial advisory team of United Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church – in addition to fulfilling her duties as A&T’s first lady.

The Martins have two sons and seven grandchildren.

“Being longtime active members of the Piedmont Triad community, Harold and I recognize the importance of events like the Wyndham Championship to bring people together in a meaningful way,” Davida Martin said. “From the volunteers to the players, the spirt of community at this level is truly something to be embraced and celebrated.”

“Davida and Harold are two incredibly dynamic leaders, and we are thrilled that they agreed to serve as our honorary chairs this year – it’s great news for the Wyndham Championship,” executive director Mark Brazil said. “Harold has been on our board of directors for some time, and what he’s accomplished at NC A&T is phenomenal; he has a leadership perspective that’s added a great deal to our PGA TOUR event. Davida followed an impressive law career with a commitment to service organizations, and we’re proud that she is also serving in this important tournament role.”

The Martins are the second A&T couple to have been named honorary chairs of this prestigious tournament. Retired N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice, Henry E. Frye and his wife, renowned community service leader Shirley T. Frye, are 1953 alumni who served in these roles in 2012.

