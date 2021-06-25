NC A&T University will compete against some of nations greatest HBCU college marching bands

GREENSBORO - The sound of Black Music Month just got sweeter.

The largest HBCU marching band event and the second largest African American event in the state of Texas is back. Eight of the Nation's top marching bands, including North Carolina A&T State University, The Blue and Gold Marching Machine, will perform at the 2021 Cracker Barrel National Battle of the Bands presented by Pepsi Zero Sugar on Sunday, Aug. 29 at 4PM CST at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

The quote from the Creator of National Battle of the Bands & HBCU Grad, Derek Webber, captures the moment felt during the press conference and being able to officially announce the return of the event after having to cancel 2020's event due to the pandemic.

“After more than a year with no homecomings or major events where HBCU alumni, students, and fans have traditionally gathered to celebrate their love of the HBCU experience, showcase their school spirit, and connect with friends and loved ones, we are grateful to announce the return of the National Battle of the Bands,” says Derek Webber, CEO of Webber Marketing and Creator of the National Battle of the Bands.