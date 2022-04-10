NC attorney general joins effort to urge national banks to eliminate overdraft fees

RICHARD CRAVER

North Carolina’s attorney general is part of an 18-member bipartisan group urging four of the nation’s largest banks to eliminate by summer all overdraft fees on consumer bank accounts.

The letter was sent to the chief executives of JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp., Wells Fargo & Co. and US Bancorp last week.

Citicorp announced in February it would eliminate overdraft fees, which followed a similar announcement in late 2020 by Capital One Financial Corp.

Josh Stein, North Carolina’s attorney general, did not sign the letter sent to Bank of America chief executive Brian Moynihan. A spokesman for Stein said Thursday, "We recognize that Bank of America has already made significant steps toward eliminating abusive overdraft practices."

In an emailed statement Wednesday, Stein said that overdraft fees harm the most vulnerable in society. "By eliminating them, these banks can make an instant improvement in the financial health of so many North Carolina working families. They should do so right away.”

The attorneys general said their letter was part of an effort “to create a fairer and more inclusive consumer financial system.”

“Numerous studies have shown that overdraft fees have disproportionately affected vulnerable families and communities of color by unnecessarily saddling them with additional debts that they cannot afford.”

The attorneys general cited that consumers can be charged as much as $35 in overdraft fees for a purchase of $5 or less.

“The consequences are devastating to consumers’ financial health and, in the worst-case scenarios, result in individuals losing access to banking services,” according to the letter.

In recent weeks, Bank of America, Fifth Third Bancorp, First Citizens Bancshares Inc., Truist Financial Corp. and Wells Fargo unveiled changes to personal checking accounts that sharply reduce or eliminate overdraft fees, while retaining many overdraft protections.

The banks followed similar announcements made in December by Ally Financial, Capital One and PNC Financial Services Group.

Although the attorneys general acknowledged some steps by the four named banks to limit the imposition of overdraft fees, “further action is needed to eliminate the crushing impacts of such fees on consumers and families.”

“The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau recently concluded that harmful fee collections continued unabated throughout the pandemic, noting that overdraft ‘presents serious risks to consumers,’ and is launching an initiative to reduce exploitative ‘junk fees.’ “

Forbes magazine questions whether the trend has enough momentum nationally that 2022 could effectively represent the end of overdraft fees.

“This is not an industry that would normally turn away from over $15 billion in annual revenue,” said Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stockbroker.

“That is, until the public took notice that this was $15 billion being made off of people who literally do not have any money.

“I am sure we will see new and creative ‘user convenience fees’ of some sort appear elsewhere within the industry to attempt to make up for the loss of this particular revenue source,” Gray said.

Background

Overdraft fees are designed to discourage customers from spending once their checking account is depleted.

The original intent of overdraft and non-sufficient fund fees in the 1970s was “simply to discourage bad behavior on the part of customers,” said Tony Plath, a retired finance professor at UNC Charlotte and former banker.

“If you overdrew your account more than three times per month over a two- or three-month period, we closed your account.

“We didn’t view the service fees as a way to make money,” Plath said. “Rather, they were form of moral persuasion, a way to encourage good financial behavior on the part of our customers.”

Plath said that mindset changed during the 1980s when overdraft/NSF charges evolved “into a big-time source of fee income in an era when banks were searching earnestly for new sources of non-interest volatile income.”

At $35 per overdraft, those fees can add up quickly, particularly for households living paycheck to paycheck.

A 2021 FinHealth Spend Report found that nearly half of vulnerable households with checking accounts report having had an overdraft 9.6 times per year on average.

Political pressure

The recent overdraft announcements come about five weeks after the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau placed a brighter spotlight on bank overdraft fees with both Bank of America and Wells Fargo at the center of attention.

The agency issued a report in December on the revenue stream that banks have gained from overdraft and non-sufficient fund fees.

The agency said those fees generated $15.47 billion in 2019, of which JPMorgan Chase & Co., Wells Fargo and Bank of America gained 44% of the total reported for banks with more than $1 billion in total assets.

The CFRB said the $15.47 billion in overdraft and non-sufficient fund fees “made up close to two-thirds of reported fee revenue (for 2019), emphasizing banks’ heavy reliance on such fees.”

The CFPB also found that “while small institutions with overdraft programs charged lower fees on average, consumer outcomes were similar to those found at larger banks.”

“Rather than competing on quality service and attractive interest rates, many banks have become hooked on overdraft fees to feed their profit model,” CFPB director Rohit Chopra said in a statement. “We will be taking action to restore meaningful competition to this market.”

