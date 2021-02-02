NC cops seized nearly $1 million in cash during a traffic stop. The feds want it.

On Friday, an alleged Nine Trey associate was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in a rolling 2019 shootout through downtown Durham triggered in the courthouse when rival gangs showed up for hearings at the same time.

Back in May, when the sergeant asked Moore where he got the money found in his truck, Moore said he owned a trucking company and some rental houses.

According to Johnson, however, a check of Johnson's tax returns over a number of years showed that his businesses either lost money or barely broke even.

"Assuming the truthfulness of Moore's tax returns and with no information known to the government (showing) that Moore's businesses experienced a sea change of profitability in the first half of 2020 ... the only reasonable conclusion that can be drawn is that the currency (in the truck) was not derived from a legitimate source," the prosecutor wrote.

Up to now, Moore has not been charged with any crimes tied to the traffic stop. However, he was sentenced to 90 months in prison after pleading guilty in 2007 to trafficking in cocaine.

After his release, Moore was convicted of a violation of his probation in 2014 stemming from another traffic stop. This one took place in Texas. This time, police found almost $31,000 in cash in the toolbox of Moore's pickup.

Moore later confessed that he was on his way from South Carolina to Houston, according to the filing, to buy an unknown amount of marijuana, at $400 a pound, from a man he had met in prison.