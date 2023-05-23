RALEIGH—Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey recently announced that the Northwest Rockingham County Fire Protection Association, Inc., was awarded a $25,383.92 grant through the state’s 2023 Volunteer Fire Department Fund.

The funds will be used by Fire Chief Thomas M. Cardwell and his department to purchase needed equipment, the insurance department said in a news release.

The department will also use matching funds for large equipment purchases. Matching funds must be approved by the Department of Insurance Office of the State Fire Marshal.

“Fire and rescue organizations protect our communities large and small across North Carolina, but sometimes their budgets don’t grow with their responsibilities,’’ Causey said. “Our emergency service personnel should be supported with the best equipment and supplies needed to do their jobs correctly and safely. I know the Northwest Rockingham County Fire Protection Association, Inc., will use this money to serve their community even better,” Causey said.

“Thank you, Chief Thomas M Cardwell, for all of your hard work and thanks to your dedicated staff.”

Northwest Rockingham County Fire Protection Association, Inc. has received a total of $342,204.29 from the Volunteer Fire Department Fund in the past 35 years since the program began. The General Assembly created the fund in 1988 to help volunteer units raise money for equipment and supplies. The grant funds must be matched dollar-for-dollar for an amount approved for up to $30,000, unless the department receives less than $50,000 per year from municipal and county funding. In that case the applicant shall match $1 for each $3 of grant funds up to $30,000.

Since the program’s inception, the Department of Insurance has distributed $167,334,075.94 to volunteer fire departments across North Carolina.