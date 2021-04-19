NC Faith Voters to convene on guns, voting rights, healthcare

RALEIGH - The North Carolina Council of Churches will host a series of virtual workshops next week, focused on major legislative issues in the state.

Rev. Dr. Jennifer Copeland, executive director of the North Carolina Council of Churches, said voters of faith can learn what's at stake for North Carolinians, and how to take meaningful action on the policy matters they care about.

"And when we empower people of faith of to talk to their elected representatives from their place in the faith community, it's a different conversation than if you're just talking about the economics of a decision, or the political party that governs that decision," Copeland explained. "It's less partisan, quite frankly."

Copeland noted the Council will also present it's "Faith Active in Public Life Award" to native North Carolinian and newly confirmed Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan.

Steve Ford, staff volunteer at the North Carolina Council of Churches, said a slew of bills in the legislative pipeline could directly affect many residents of the state.

He pointed to House Bill 134, which has passed the House and is now in the Senate.