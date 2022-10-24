NC has nation's largest WIC participation increase during COVID-19 pandemic

North Carolina has had the nation’s largest increase in participation in federal healthy food-nutrition programs during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report by the Food Research & Action Center.

The group reported earlier this month that North Carolina’s WIC participation rate increased by 21% between February 2020 and February 2022.

WIC is an acronym for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children.

WIC participation by children — who make up half of those enrolled in WIC — increased by nearly 36% in the state.

The program provides nutritious food, breastfeeding support, health care referrals and nutrition education for low-income pregnant and postpartum women and to children up to age 5.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services administers WIC in partnership with local health departments, health districts and federally qualified health centers in the state.

According to the U.S. Agriculture Department, about 10% of North Carolina households experience food insecurity, meaning their ability to access enough food is limited by money or other resources.

“Ensuring North Carolina families have access to healthy and nutritious food is at the heart of the department’s priority to strengthen the well-being of children and families, and our work to make WIC benefits available to more families is a major step in that direction,” said Dr. Charlene Wong, assistant state health secretary for Children and Families.

DHHS said increased benefits and program flexibilities utilized during the pandemic have contributed to the increase in enrollment and participation.

For example, families and children participating in WIC have received increased benefits to buy fresh fruits and vegetables since June 2021.

In addition, families have been able to enroll and re-enroll in WIC without going to a WIC clinic to reduce the risk of potential COVID-19 exposure.

Another factor is that WIC participants have been able to receive their monthly food benefits and attend appointments off-site via video chat and phone.

“North Carolina took advantage of federal flexibilities to streamline how families could access WIC during the pandemic,” said Mary Anne Burghardt, the state’s WIC director.

DHHS cautioned the federal government “will make decisions about keeping WIC flexibilities in place for the long term.”

Families can learn more about WIC eligibility and benefits at www.ncdhhs.gov/ncwic and submit an online form to begin the application process.