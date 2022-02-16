NC justices: Court went too far ruling over Smithfield money

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Court of Appeals jumped the gun by acting further in a case after the state Supreme Court declared monetary payments by Smithfield Foods aren’t civil penalties that must be earmarked for schools, the high court ruled Friday.

The justices decided a Court of Appeals panel erred in December 2020 by ruling Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein had to deposit money paid annually by Smithfield from a 2000 agreement over hog waste into the state’s coffers.

A majority on the three-judge panel said it was proper that it act on whether a 2019 law applied to these payments. The Supreme Court had ruled in April 2020 on whether the annual payment of up to $2 million met the definition of a civil fine or penalty. Six of the seven justices declared it did not and noted at the time that they expressed no opinion on whether the law affected the Smithfield payments.

Still, the Court of Appeals granted the motion of the New Hanover County school board — a lawsuit plaintiff — to file additional legal briefings if the 2019 law addressed the Smithfield payments and rule.