NC Museum of History opens display to honor the legacy of African American service members

RALEIGH — To coincide with Black History Month programming, the North Carolina Museum of History has opened a new temporary display, “We Wanted to Fight: Black North Carolinians in World War II,” to commemorate the history of African American military service in North Carolina.

On view in the museum lobby began Feb. 1, the panel display honors the legacy of brave African American service members across North Carolina.

The temporary display is part of a joint grant project of the NC Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, the North Carolina Museum of History, Elizabeth City State University School of Humanities and Social Sciences, and the State Archives of North Carolina Military Collection in recognition of the African American Military and Veterans Lineage Project.

“All of our service members and veterans have a story to tell,” said North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Secretary Walter Gaskin. “Black Americans have always answered the call to serve, and this program during Black History Month is a fitting tribute to their stories, patriotism and deep commitment to this country and to the great state of North Carolina.”