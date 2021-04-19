NC poised for new jobs, major investment in wind energy

WILMINGTON - North Carolina is poised to be a major player in the wind-power industry, and the Biden administration says it has a $3 billion plan to invest in offshore wind-energy infrastructure.

John Hardin, executive director of the North Carolina Department of Commerce's Office of Science, Technology & Innovation, said interest in North Carolina's wind potential began in 2018, when Gov. Roy Cooper announced Executive Order 80, a commitment to address climate change and transition the state to a clean-energy economy.

"That executive order really shined a light on climate change," Hardin said, "and helped state agencies and the private sector reorient itself towards a clean-energy economy."

A state report this year found North Carolina is "well positioned" to attract a significant chunk of the offshore wind-energy industry, which is worth a projected $100 billion. The state also has competitive advantages specific to the supply chain for wind power, including its location, a "pro-business" climate and strong workforce.

Hardin said three wind-farm areas off the North Carolina coast already have been identified, near Kitty Hawk and Wilmington, and the state continues to work on pinpointing new areas.