Authorities have arrested the sister of Alder Marin-Sotelo, the man accused of fatally shooting a Wake County deputy in August who escaped from a Virginia prison April 30.

Adriana Marin-Sotelo was arrested in High Point, North Carolina, and charged with helping her brother escape from the Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville, Virginia, according to federal court documents obtained by ABC11, The News & Observer’s news gathering partner.

The documents allege she paid someone $2,500 to leave a car in the jail parking lot for Alder to use.

Around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, Alder Marin-Sotelo escaped from jail. However, authorities did not realize he had escaped until about 4 a.m., when jail officials notified the local sheriff’s office in Prince Edward County.

Images from the FBI show him getting into an early 2000s red or burgundy Ford Mustang with a 30-day temporary tag.

In August, Alder Marin Sotelo was arrested along with his brother Arturo Marin Sotelo in connection with the shooting death of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd.

Byrd was shot multiple times near in a rural area near a gas station on Auburn Knightdale and Battle Bridge roads. After evading police for multiple days, the brothers were arrested near Winston-Salem.

According to the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office, Alder Marin Sotelo was being held in Virginia on federal gun charges.

He is considered extremely dangerous by the FBI. Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately and should not approach him.

On Monday afternoon, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that they had been made aware of the situation and stated that Marin-Sotelo and Callahan had escaped from the jail around 1 a.m. on Sunday.

“We are working with our partners and are ensuring all resources are being used to find Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo,” the tweet said.

The FBI announced it had joined the search for the two men via Twitter on Monday afternoon.

The FBI is instructing anyone who sees Marin Sotelo to call 911 and not approach him.

The U.S. Marshals Service said people can also call its 24-hour tip line at 313-202-6458.