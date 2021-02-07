nc100 to help sponsor "A Vision for Black Lives'' Facebook Live event as part of Black History Month

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY— Three Rockingham County natives designed an eight-day virtual event series to feature activists and cultural leaders on Facebook Live to celebrate Black history and discuss Black empowerment.

Local creators Mike Harris, Greg Lee, and Shawn Bradley have joined with non-profit nc100, which promotes Black cultural events and lobbies for Black justice, to launch the platform "A Vision for Black Lives" from Feb. 14-21.

Topics will include issues such as community demand for economic inclusion, business opportunity and justice, according to a news release from nc100.

Each day will feature keynote speakers, discussion panels and other virtual ways to engage Black youth leaders, elders, non-profits, and allies. The aim: to promote creative and collaborative discussions about how Black community members can become business leaders, corporate partners, entrepreneurs civic leaders, and champions of the county, the release said.

The project is seeking tax-exempt donations to cover the cost of producing the forum. To make a gift, contact Rockingham County Champions for Education at rcce@info@rockchamps.org.