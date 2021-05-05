NCHSAA commissioner proud of Rockingham County roots

Que Tucker, Commissioner of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, grew up in Rockingham County and is quite proud of her background.

A 1970 graduate of Stoneville High School, where she played basketball, she has always loved and enjoyed sports.

She also played basketball in college, graduating from Mars Hill College in 1974. In addition, she received her master’s degree in 1977 from UNCG.

While her work with the NCHSAA requires her to live in Wake County, she still owns and maintains a home in Rockingham County, next door to the home where she grew up. Her mother, as well as her sister and other family members, still live in the area.

“So, it is safe to say, my roots remain in Reidsville/Rockingham County,” Tucker, 68, said. “I am proud to be from this community.”

Tucker believes history has repeated itself because one of the early executive directors of the NCHSAA was a man named Hap Perry, a Reidsville native.

“Good people come from small towns and serve in leadership roles if they work hard, do the right things at all times and treat people as they want to be treated,” she said. “The values I learned growing up in Reidsville have served me well.”