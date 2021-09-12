NCHSAA raising awareness of bogus live streams of North Carolina high school sports

CHAPEL HILL - The North Carolina High School Athletic Association wants the public about a growing trend in internet scamming. There are hundreds of Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube events being promoted, sometimes within prominent online groups, that appear to be real live streams, but are phishing for your personal information, and sometimes trying to install malware on your device.

These posts appear to be legitimately scheduled live streams and be associated with a high school or state association. However, when you click on the link, you are typically asked to enter personal information in order to gain access to the video. These are fake. Do not enter any information.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, scams like this have been on the rise. At the start of the 2021-22 school year, there are hundreds of these events being circulated for the beginning of high school sports.

“Scammers know that people are looking for ways to follow their local high school team without being able to attend due to the pandemic,” said NCHSAA Assistant Commissioner for Media Relations James Alverson.