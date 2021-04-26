 Skip to main content
NCHSAA state football championship sites announced
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) has secured UNC’s Kenan Stadium and NC State’s Carter-Finley Stadium as host sites for the 2020-2021 NCHSAA football state playoffs. Games will be held Thursday, May 6, 2021 through Saturday, May 8, 2021. Each venue will host four games. Classifications will be assigned to a venue following the completion of the Regional Finals.

On Thursday, the 2AA and 3AA championship games will be held at 7 p.m.

On Friday, the 3A and 4A championship games will be held at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, the 1A, 1AA, 2A and 4AA championship games will be played at either 12 p.m. or 5 p.m.

Individuals seeking to cover the NCHSAA football state championships must submit a credentials request through the online credentials form. The credential request window will open on Friday afternoon and remain open until noon on Wednesday. There will not be a state championship press conference this year.

Below are the Regional Finals Pairings and Playoff Notes:

1A FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP REGIONAL FINALS PAIRINGS

EAST

No. 2 Northampton Co. (3-3) vs. No. 5 Northside-Pinetown (7-2)

WEST

No. 2 Robbinsville (8-0) vs. No. 4 Murphy (8-1)

1AA FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP REGIONAL FINALS PAIRINGS

EAST

No. 1 Tarboro (7-0) vs. No. 2 Louisburg (6-2)

WEST

No. 2 East Surry (8-1) vs. No. 8 Polk County (5-1)

2A FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP REGIONAL FINALS PAIRINGS

EAST

No. 1 Reidsville (8-0) vs. No. 3 Northeastern (6-0)

WEST

No. 1 Hendersonville (7-2) vs. No. 2 Mountain Heritage (6-1)

2AA FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP REGIONAL FINALS PAIRINGS

EAST

No. 1 Washington (7-1) vs. No. 2 St. Pauls (7-0)

WEST

No. 1 North Davidson (8-1) vs. No. 7 Salisbury (7-2)

3A FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP REGIONAL FINALS PAIRINGS

EAST

No. 3 Havelock (9-0) vs. No. 5 Western Alamance (9-0)

WEST

No. 4 Charlotte Catholic (8-1) vs. No. 7 Monroe (7-2)

3AA FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP REGIONAL FINALS PAIRINGS

EAST

No. 1 Cleveland (9-0) vs. No. 7 Clayton (8-1)

WEST

No. 2 Mount Tabor (9-0) vs. No. 8 Dudley (8-1)

4A FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP REGIONAL FINALS PAIRINGS

EAST

No. 1 Cardinal Gibbons (8-0) vs. No. 3 New Bern (7-1)

WEST

No. 1 Grimsley (8-0) vs. No. 6 Butler (8-1)

4AA FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP REGIONAL FINALS PAIRINGS

EAST

No. 2 Rolesville (8-0) vs. No. 5 Wake Forest (7-1)

WEST

No. 5 Z.B. Vance (8-1) vs. No. 2 Myers Park (9-0)

