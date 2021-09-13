NCSHP veteran name Reidsville Police Chief

REIDSVILLE — A former NC State Highway Patrolman and former lieutenant in the Reidsville Police Department has been named the department's new chief, city officials announced this week.
Robert Ray Gibson, who retired with 30 years of service from Highway Patrol in 2019, brings a wealth of knowledge to the job, officials said in a news release.
Reidsville City Manager Summer Woodard made the announcement on Monday afternoon, September 13, 2021.
“Mr. Gibson brings a tremendous amount of experience to our team,” said Reidsville City Manager Summer Woodard. “We are excited to see Chief Gibson lead our Police Department and continue the wonderful legacy of service provided by previous police chiefs.”
Gibson’s first day on the job was Tuesday.
During his tenure with the NCSHP, Gibson was a First Sergeant for Troop D, Districts 2 & 3, before being promoted to a lieutenant at Troop D Headquarters in Greensboro in 2011. In that position, he maintained direct responsibility for approximately 180 sworn NCSHP members in nine Piedmont region counties.
Upon his retirement from the NCSHP, Gibson went to work for the RPD as a park ranger for the city-owned Lake Reidsville and Lake Hunt in July 2019.
In December 2020, he was promoted to lieutenant and assigned to the department’s Support Services/Community Engagement Division. As part of his duties, Gibson supervised school resource officers and their supervisors, the city's park ranger and all part-time and reserve officers.
“I am extremely humbled to have been selected to lead the Reidsville Police Department as its next chief,” Gibson said. “I look forward to supporting all of our residents as I start in this new role. My goal will be to continue towards making Reidsville the safest place to raise a family.”
Gibson graduated from Yanceyville’s Bartlett Yancey Senior High School in 1987 and received a bachelor's degree in business management from North Carolina State University in 1991. The following year he graduated from the NCSHP Training Academy.
Among his other degrees and certificates: Gibson graduated from the Administrative Officer’s Management Program (AOMP) at NCSU in 2009, the Command Institute for Law Enforcement Executives – FBI LEEDA in 2011 and the Piedmont Leadership Academy at Guilford Technical Community College in 2014.
Gibson has lived in Reidsville for nearly 20 years. He has been involved in the local community, serving as an assistant coach for his son’s youth soccer team at the Reidsville YMCA and as a member of the Reidsville Downtown Corporation. He has also served on several law enforcement-related boards over the years, including the Project SAFE Rockingham County Advisory Board.
Gibson and his wife, Stacie, have three children and two grandchildren.
Gibson was selected following an extensive process done by Developmental Associates, a recruitment firm that has helped the city fill several recent positions. The search was narrowed from an initial 15 applicants to three finalists, who were invited to participate in an in-person interview and tour of Reidsville.
The city will soon announce plans for a swearing-in ceremony, officials said in a news release.
Major Ronnie Ellison had served as Interim Police Chief since former Chief Robert Hassell left in April of 2021 to head the Rocky Mount Police Department in the eastern part of the state.
“Ronnie Ellison has been such an asset to the city as Interim Police Chief,” said Manager Woodard. “His knowledge of the Police Department has been so important during this transition. We appreciate his service to the City and the Reidsville Police Department.