NCSHP veteran name Reidsville Police Chief

“I am extremely humbled to have been selected to lead the Reidsville Police Department as its next chief,” Gibson said. “I look forward to supporting all of our residents as I start in this new role. My goal will be to continue towards making Reidsville the safest place to raise a family.”

Gibson graduated from Yanceyville’s Bartlett Yancey Senior High School in 1987 and received a bachelor's degree in business management from North Carolina State University in 1991. The following year he graduated from the NCSHP Training Academy.

Among his other degrees and certificates: Gibson graduated from the Administrative Officer’s Management Program (AOMP) at NCSU in 2009, the Command Institute for Law Enforcement Executives – FBI LEEDA in 2011 and the Piedmont Leadership Academy at Guilford Technical Community College in 2014.

Gibson has lived in Reidsville for nearly 20 years. He has been involved in the local community, serving as an assistant coach for his son’s youth soccer team at the Reidsville YMCA and as a member of the Reidsville Downtown Corporation. He has also served on several law enforcement-related boards over the years, including the Project SAFE Rockingham County Advisory Board.

Gibson and his wife, Stacie, have three children and two grandchildren.