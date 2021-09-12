Nearly 1,000 Rockingham County students and staff quarantined or sick with COVID-19

WENTWORTH — Nearly 1,000 students and staff of Rockingham County Schools were quarantined or diagnosed with COVID-19 as of Sept. 7, according to statistics provided by the school district.
Between Aug. 30 and Sept. 5, 101 students across the district’s 22 traditional campuses were diagnosed with the coronavirus, while 11 staff members tested positive. During the same time frame, 798 students and 50 staff were forced to quarantine off campus to stem the spread of the highly infectious delta variant of the virus, the school system report detailed.
The numbers mark a steep increase in students required to quarantine. From Aug. 23, the first day of school, until Aug. 29, 474 kids and 44 staff were in quarantine, by contrast.
Infection numbers, however, have not climbed up much from Aug. 23-29 when 92 students and 10 staff were known to have COVID-19.
Across the county of 91,000, health care providers diagnosed 318 new cases of the virus this week and recorded two more deaths, bringing the county’s death toll to 192.
The infection rate, which has not wavered much over the past month, was at 11.7% on Friday, according to the Rockingham County Division of Public Health.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services however, listed the infection rate higher at 12.67% and records a case count of 321.
Hospital admissions in Rockingham over the past week were down to 11 from 16 last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Meanwhile, local hospitals are seeing scores of sick patients in their crowded emergency departments where waits can range from five to nine hours and staffs are stretched thin, nurses said. And ICUs are filling up, according to a Cone Health report Friday that showed 93% of staffed ICU beds across its health care system were taken. Statistics further show that most of the sickest patients are unvaccinated.Cone counted 153 COVID inpatients at its facilities on Friday, noting 147 were not vaccinated. In Cone ICUs, 34 patients were being treated Friday, 32 of whom had not been vaccinated. And the very sickest patients on ventilators at Cone hospitals numbered 19, with 18 not vaccinated, the hospital’s data showed. Follow the Cone data daily at: https://coviddata.conehealth.com/cone.html. Cone Health further announced this week that it’s providing extra testing in Rockingham County across from Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville. Appointments are required and may be made by visiting: https://www.conehealth.com/covid-19-information/covid-19-vaccine-information/.Other Cone testing and vaccination sites in Rockingham are located at Reidsville’s Zion United Methodist Church and Fountain of Youth Ministries in Madison. Rockingham County residents need to be vaccinated in higher numbers, health officials say, pointing to a vaccination rate that has plateaued with 38.7% of the total population being fully vaccinated. That translates to 35,257 residents.
Health records also show that 46.5% of the county’s population has had at least one dose of a vaccine, or 42,296 people.
For comparison, statewide 46% of the population has been fully vaccinated. Nationwide, that rate is around 53%.
The Rockingham County Health Department offers free vaccines and testing. Contact them at https://www.rockinghamcountync.gov/pview.aspx?id=21123
Seek vaccines through UNC Physicians Network by visiting:https://www.unchealthcare.org/coronavirus/vaccines/
Cone Health offers vaccines, as well as booster shots to immunocompromised individuals at its clinics. To schedule, visit https://www.conehealth.com/covid-19-information/covid-19-vaccine-information/.