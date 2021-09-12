Nearly 1,000 Rockingham County students and staff quarantined or sick with COVID-19

Meanwhile, local hospitals are seeing scores of sick patients in their crowded emergency departments where waits can range from five to nine hours and staffs are stretched thin, nurses said. And ICUs are filling up, according to a Cone Health report Friday that showed 93% of staffed ICU beds across its health care system were taken. Statistics further show that most of the sickest patients are unvaccinated.Cone counted 153 COVID inpatients at its facilities on Friday, noting 147 were not vaccinated. In Cone ICUs, 34 patients were being treated Friday, 32 of whom had not been vaccinated. And the very sickest patients on ventilators at Cone hospitals numbered 19, with 18 not vaccinated, the hospital’s data showed. Follow the Cone data daily at: https://coviddata.conehealth.com/cone.html. Cone Health further announced this week that it’s providing extra testing in Rockingham County across from Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville. Appointments are required and may be made by visiting: https://www.conehealth.com/covid-19-information/covid-19-vaccine-information/.Other Cone testing and vaccination sites in Rockingham are located at Reidsville’s Zion United Methodist Church and Fountain of Youth Ministries in Madison. Rockingham County residents need to be vaccinated in higher numbers, health officials say, pointing to a vaccination rate that has plateaued with 38.7% of the total population being fully vaccinated. That translates to 35,257 residents.