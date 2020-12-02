Nearly 400 new case in 11 days; infection rate 2 times too high

WENTWORTH — County health officials are bracing yet again for a post-holiday surge in COVID-19 cases as they report a record-breaking number of nearly 400 new cases over 11 days.

Between Nov. 20 and Dec. 1 Rockingham County added 395 new COVID-19 patients to its roster and saw infection rates soar above 10.2% — more than twice the rate public health officials say is safe within a community.

On Nov. 20, cases numbered 2,717 and grew to 3,112 by Tuesday, which works out to an average of 36 new illnesses reported per day.

And families are continuing to pass the disease around by gathering without enough restrictions, according to Susan Young, interim public health director for Rockingham County.

"Family groups are still the highest transmission ... ,'' Young said via email Tuesday morning. Contact tracers have found that most other cases are contracted through unknown encounters within the community, known as community spread. Work-related cases make up the next highest number of recently diagnosed individuals in Rockingham County, Young reported.