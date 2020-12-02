Nearly 400 new case in 11 days; infection rate 2 times too high

WENTWORTH — County health officials are bracing yet again for a post-holiday surge in COVID-19 cases as they report a record-breaking number of nearly 400 new cases over 11 days.
Between Nov. 20 and Dec. 1 Rockingham County added 395 new COVID-19 patients to its roster and saw infection rates soar above 10.2% — more than twice the rate public health officials say is safe within a community.
On Nov. 20, cases numbered 2,717 and grew to 3,112 by Tuesday, which works out to an average of 36 new illnesses reported per day.
And families are continuing to pass the disease around by gathering without enough restrictions, according to Susan Young, interim public health director for Rockingham County.
"Family groups are still the highest transmission ... ,'' Young said via email Tuesday morning. Contact tracers have found that most other cases are contracted through unknown encounters within the community, known as community spread. Work-related cases make up the next highest number of recently diagnosed individuals in Rockingham County, Young reported.
With the Christmas holiday front and center with all of the temptations it brings — from shopping, to cookie swaps, candlelight caroling and family meals— the public must resist risk and be serious about safety, Young said.
"I have concerns over increased transmission over the holidays,'' Young said, explaining that the county health department is creating a media campaign to heighten public health awareness during the holidays.
Meanwhile, Young recommends people refer to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services for tips provided at this link: https://files.nc.gov/covid/documents/guidance/NCDHHS-Interim-Guidance-for-Winter-Holidays.pdf
Jason Vaughn, longtime nurse practitioner at Eden's James Austin Health Center, says the situation is dire as deaths skyrocket nationwide and hospital ICUs across the country and in our region are filled or stressed to near-capacity.
"This was anticipated due to the colder weather, as well as Thanksgiving travel and family get-togethers,'' Vaughn said via email Tuesday. "These increases are yet again expected to rise as Christmas and New Year’s approach. Most worrisome is that hospitals, and particularly ICU beds, are reaching capacity. Several large Metro hospitals are already having to create temporary field hospitals as of December 1.''
To decrease the spread of COVID-19, Vaughn said citizens must:
*Make holiday adjustments that include foregoing family get-togethers.
*Limit interactions to only immediate family within the household.
*Mask, wash hands, and social distance with extreme care.
*Do not mix with friends and family from different households, period.
"This is likely a once in a lifetime humanitarian crisis,'' Vaughn said. "As such, it is very important for everyone to keep their loved ones safe by taking these inconvenient precautions."
Rockingham County's percent positive rate of 10.2% ties with Caswell County's, but tops that of surrounding counties, which hover between 7% and 9%.
No new deaths have been reported for Rockingham with a death toll of 34. (More demographic details on pg. A2)
County residents should hurry to get flu shots to prevent co-infection of flu and COVID-19, Young said.
Health officials also urge the public to download a public health phone app: SlowCOVIDNC. The app can alert you if you have been exposed to an individual who has tested positive.
Find more information at www.rockinghamcountydhhs.org.
