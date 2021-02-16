Nearly 5,200 jabs delivered; COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic planned

WENTWORTH — The county health department has administered nearly 5,200 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine since the rollout began, and officials say they're planning a mass vaccination site with Annie Penn Hospital and UNC Rockingham Health Care.
"We are working with our two health systems to create a more permanent site at RCC (Rockingham Community College),'' said Katrina White, public information officer for the Rockingham County Division of Public Health.
"The governor and DHHS are encouraging mass vaccination events, and UNC Rockingham Health Care hopes to partner with other health organizations in Rockingham County to jointly host such an event,'' said UNC Rockingham's Director of Marketing and Public Relations Myla Barnhardt.
Barnhardt said discussions about a mass clinic were underway between UNC Rockingham and Rock's Director of Emergency Services Rodney Cates.
White said the county will make an announcement soon about the planned site's opening date.
While nearly 5,200 inoculations by the county is a good start, Rockingham still has a high number of seniors in need of vaccines. Of Rock's 91,000 residents, about 19,000, or 20%, are over 65.
For now, the county will continue to offer drive-through vaccinations to individuals 65 and older at its Wentworth location at the Rockingham County Governmental Center.
Rockingham County teachers will get their first jabs at the county health department drive-through on Feb. 24, becoming the first educators in the region's North Carolina counties to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Vaccine supply from the state has been consistent over the past couple of weeks and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is expected to send 1,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine each week for at least the next few weeks, White said in an email.
At UNC Rockingham Health Care
As of Feb. 10, the UNC Physician Network Vaccine Clinic in Eden, an affiliate of UNC Rockingham Health Care, had given 870 first vaccines to community members since opening on Jan. 11.
The clinic administered 100 second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine during its first round of second dose administration last week, Barnhardt said.
80th COVID-19 death, but infection rate down
On Tuesday, health officials reported the county's 80ths COVID-19 death. No details about the individual were available at press time.
The county's infection rate on Tuesday was 6.2%, just a point away from the CDC goal of 5%, which they deem relatively safe for a community.
Of the 6,588 county residents who've contracted the COVID-19 virus since the start of the pandemic, 4,623 people, or 70%, are still recovering from the virus and under quarantine.
The balance of 1,785 patients, or 27%, have recovered, according to the Rockingham County Division of Public Health.
Data show 3,877 patients are in the 40 and older age bracket, while the balance is younger.
Hospitalizations for the county continue to stay at all-time highs and numbered 94 on Friday.
When will vaccines be offered again in Rockingham County?
The county expects to receive news from the state about upcoming vaccination doses every Friday.
Citizens should check with the Rockingham County Department of Heath and Human Services website often for updates about vaccine availability and new drive-through clinics. To schedule appointments, link to https://www.rockinghamcountypublichealth.org/emergency.aspx.
Individuals who received their first doses of the vaccine during the county's Jan. 12 clinic, should have received a phone call or a letter telling them to come back to a second drive-through appointment for their second dose on either Feb. 12 or Feb. 22, said Trey Wright, count public health director.
Rockingham County has performed 71,814 tests thus far. The state has calculated 824,352 cases since the beginning of the pandemic and 10,501 deaths.
After your shot
While vaccinations are a great relief to those who receive them and to their loved ones, vaccinations don't solve all the problems of the pandemic.
Even after a second shot, experts say people should mask in public and around people who are not members of their immediate household. This is because scientists don't yet know if vaccinated and immune individuals may still be able to pick up and harbor live virus with no symptoms and pass it along to those who are not yet vaccinated.
Those with vaccinations must also wear masks and continue social distancing because of the unknown threats that come with quickly-developing variants of COVID-19, some of which may not respond to the vaccine as well as the original COVID-19 strain and the British strain, experts agree.
Some literature has emerged in recent days, as well, about the benefits of double masking to reduce the chance of breathing in aerosols from COVID-19 or any of its variants. The New York Times recently reported that data seem to support that doubling up masks can improve effectiveness.
How will you know when it's your turn to be vaccinated?
Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.